Don-key (DON) Reaches Market Cap of $8.27 Million

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and $395,382.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.31 or 0.00309926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,682,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

