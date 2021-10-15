Donut (DONUT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,496.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $5,496.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00070805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00110195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00070345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.77 or 0.99756986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.28 or 0.06223684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

