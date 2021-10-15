Dotmoovs 24-Hour Volume Hits $966,673.00 (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Dotmoovs has a market cap of $16.92 million and approximately $966,673.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dotmoovs has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00208680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00092779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Dotmoovs (CRYPTO:MOOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

