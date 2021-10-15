Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

Several brokerages have commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

