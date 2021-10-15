Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Dover by 101.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.28. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

