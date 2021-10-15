DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $2,525,858.84 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $2,525,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $2,482,908.12.

On Wednesday, August 18th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $2,638,670.08.

On Wednesday, August 4th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $2,466,719.64.

On Wednesday, July 21st, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,438,341.60.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $48.08. 21,286,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,846,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

