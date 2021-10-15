Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.80 ($98.59).

DRW3 opened at €70.20 ($82.59) on Friday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52-week high of €82.70 ($97.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The company has a market cap of $713.23 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €74.19.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

