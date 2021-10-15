Dragon Coins (DRG) Trading Up 17.1% This Week

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $22.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00206872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00092491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

