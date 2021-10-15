Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DDHRF remained flat at $$5.41 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Dream Impact Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

