Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DDHRF remained flat at $$5.41 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Dream Impact Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.