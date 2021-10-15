DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 546.7% in September

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 546.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSDVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.28.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

