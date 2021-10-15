DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.00

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTM. Barclays began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

