DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of DTE Energy worth $75,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,815,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $115.06 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.45.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

