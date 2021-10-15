DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of DTE opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
