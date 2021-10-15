DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DTE opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.45.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

