DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DTF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,926. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTF. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,876 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income during the first quarter worth approximately $744,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 30.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

