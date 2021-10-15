DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
DTF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,926. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.
About DTF Tax-Free Income
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
