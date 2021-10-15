Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Duck Creek Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.81 and a beta of -0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,352. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.