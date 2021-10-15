Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Duck Creek Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.81 and a beta of -0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $59.40.
In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,352. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.