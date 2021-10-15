Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

DCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.81 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,140,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,352 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at $63,912,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after buying an additional 1,001,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 810.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,084,000 after buying an additional 967,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 10,032.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 845,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,164,000 after buying an additional 837,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

