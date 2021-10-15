Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Barclays

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price target cut by Barclays from $43.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of DCT stock traded down $10.93 on Friday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 116,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.50 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,140,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,352 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 57.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,530 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,048.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after acquiring an additional 517,092 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

