DuckDaoDime Price Up 5% Over Last Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $16.27 or 0.00026147 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 5% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $16.89 million and approximately $212,522.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00069448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00110133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00069011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,076.87 or 0.99736229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.63 or 0.06194681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.