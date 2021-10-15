Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,013,600 shares, a growth of 95.4% from the September 15th total of 518,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.

DPMLF has been the subject of several research reports. Dundee Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. 27,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.48. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $8.16.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.94%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

