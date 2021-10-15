Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNLM. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,260.58 ($16.47) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,361.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,401.42. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89).

In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total value of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

