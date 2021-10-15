DXdao (DXD) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, DXdao has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $29.55 million and $285,574.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for about $599.15 or 0.00975716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.17 or 0.00467655 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

