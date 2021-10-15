Dynamite Hits One Day Volume of $163,754.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $191,042.89 and $163,754.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.15 or 0.00471442 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000905 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.99 or 0.01091666 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,248 coins and its circulating supply is 382,641 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.