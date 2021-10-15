e-Money (NGM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $287,641.00

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. e-Money has a market capitalization of $17.33 million and approximately $287,641.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, e-Money has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00112658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00071542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,327.28 or 0.99974900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.04 or 0.06317668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002655 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

