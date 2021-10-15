East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 75.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after acquiring an additional 432,380 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,090,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,717. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

