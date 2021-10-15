easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,872,900 shares, an increase of 484.6% from the September 15th total of 320,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,682.3 days.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.67.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

