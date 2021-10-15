easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,872,900 shares, an increase of 484.6% from the September 15th total of 320,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,682.3 days.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.67.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

