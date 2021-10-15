Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 83.3% in September

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EBCOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ebara in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.59 price target for the company.

Ebara stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096. Ebara has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

