eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is Kiltearn Partners LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480,667 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 4.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.22% of eBay worth $103,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.02. 158,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,208,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $77.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.