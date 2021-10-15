ECOMI (OMI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.39 Million

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. ECOMI has a market cap of $1.26 billion and $10.39 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOMI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069998 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

OMI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

