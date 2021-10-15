EDC Blockchain (EDC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $587.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 68.2% higher against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $509,207.81 and $587.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,462.85 or 0.99987122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00054851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001114 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.29 or 0.00590999 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004458 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

