Eden (EDEN) Price Up 11.7% This Week

Eden (CURRENCY:EDEN) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. Eden has a market capitalization of $51.33 million and approximately $14.40 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.88 or 0.00006317 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Eden has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eden Coin Profile

EDEN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,232,627 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

