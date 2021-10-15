eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Shares Gap Up to $12.70

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $13.20. eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 990 shares traded.

EFTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFTR)

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

