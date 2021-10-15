eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. On average, analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

