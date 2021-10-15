eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.22.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
