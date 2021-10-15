Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY remained flat at $$19.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

