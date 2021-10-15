Elamachain Price Up 4.7% This Week (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00206925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00092796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,022,731 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

