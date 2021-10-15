Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

ELD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.72.

TSE:ELD opened at C$11.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$18.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 118.30.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$286.56 million for the quarter.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

