Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.14. Electromed shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 9,448 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELMD shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $92.29 million, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Electromed had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Electromed by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Electromed by 97.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Electromed by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Electromed by 11.2% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 105,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

