Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the September 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,723,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EMED stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,860,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Electromedical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

