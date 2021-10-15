Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of EA opened at $135.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.28 and a 200 day moving average of $140.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,845 shares of company stock worth $7,062,314. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

