Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,546 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Element Solutions worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Element Solutions by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Element Solutions by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 503,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 131,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 142.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

