ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the September 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 534.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGKLF remained flat at $$16.00 during trading hours on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

