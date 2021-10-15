Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.12). Embraer reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ERJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of ERJ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,493. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.04. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Embraer by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Embraer by 89.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Embraer by 6.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 24,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Embraer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

