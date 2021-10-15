Emerald Crypto (EMD) Achieves Market Cap of $204,009.27

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $204,009.27 and approximately $20.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

