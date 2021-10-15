Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.84

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $6.95. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 22,763 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $253.73 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

