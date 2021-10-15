Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,770,000 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the September 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,418,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 251,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 120,005 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,091,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.38.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded down 0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 475,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,927. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 25.98.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.