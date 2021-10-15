Endor Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $3.63 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $80,624.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.00311412 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007876 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001204 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013057 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00099425 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001153 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars.

