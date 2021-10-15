Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,250 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Energean (LON:ENOG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.20% from the company’s current price.

Energean stock opened at GBX 904.50 ($11.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18. Energean has a 12 month low of GBX 501.70 ($6.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 761 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 771.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -42.47.

In other Energean news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, for a total transaction of £192,000 ($250,849.23).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

