Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.90

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.90 and last traded at $57.66, with a volume of 275394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17,402.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,325,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,556,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,669 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,197,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,393,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,551 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,309,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,286 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

