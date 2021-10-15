Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERF. Desjardins upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,203. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 3.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. Research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

