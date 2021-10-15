Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 80% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $289,242.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.91 or 0.00317409 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007828 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002068 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

