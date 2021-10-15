Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 23,990 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

